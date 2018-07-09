'He lived his truth': Jay-Z, Beyoncé dedicate GLAAD award to her uncle
Superstar couple honoured for being 'allies who have made a significant difference in promoting acceptance'
Jay-Z and Beyoncé have dedicated their GLAAD award to her uncle, who died of HIV-related complications.
The musical power couple received the LGBTQ advocacy group's Vanguard Award on Thursday during its 30th annual media awards ceremony in Beverly Hills, Calif.
The group says the award honours "allies who have made a significant difference in promoting acceptance of LGBTQ people."
Beyoncé said witnessing the illness of her uncle Johnny, who she says helped raised her, was a painful experience.
She told the audience: "He lived his truth, he was brave and unapologetic during a time when this country was not as accepting."
Jay-Z honoured his mother, Gloria Carter, a lesbian whose story was featured last year in his song and video Smile.
