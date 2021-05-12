Jay-Z, Foo Fighters and the Go-Go's to be inducted into Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

Jay-Z, Foo Fighters and the Go-Go's were elected Wednesday to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame after their first time on the ballot. They lead a class that also includes Tina Turner, Carole King and Todd Rundgren.

Each will be honoured during an induction ceremony in Cleveland on Oct. 30, before what organizers hope is a full house of fans enjoying live music again.

The hall will also welcome LL Cool J, Billy Preston and Randy Rhoads with musical excellence awards, and honour Kraftwerk, Gil Scott Heron and Charley Patton as early influencers.

Jay-Z is a 23-time Grammy winner and will be the first rap artist in the Songwriters Hall of Fame. His discography includes Hard Knock Life, 99 Problems and Empire State of Mind. He has had 14 No. 1 albums to his credit.

And Dave Grohl, one-time drummer for Nirvana, earned fame with Foo Fighters in the mid-90s. Their hard-hitting sound produced the hits Best of You, Everlong and Times Like These.

From left, Abby Travis, Gina Schock, Belinda Carlisle, Jane Wiedlin and Charlotte Caffey of the Go-Go's attend the 2016 Billboard Music Awards, May 22, 2016, in Las Vegas. (David Becker/Getty Images)

As an all-female band that played their own instruments, the Go-Go's were a relative rarity in the early 1980s. Born from Los Angeles' punk rock scene, they had a string of melodic hits that included We Got the Beat, Our Lips Are Sealed and Vacation.

Turner, meanwhile, was recently celebrated in the HBO documentary Tina as one of rock's most stirring comeback stories. After escaping from an abusive relationship with husband and musical partner Ike Turner, she became a solo star in the 1980s behind the world-weary What's Love Got to Do With It and scored other hits with Private Dancer and We Don't Need Another Hero.

Carole King's life was celebrated in the Broadway production Beautiful: The Carole King Musical. Stepping forward following a career writing songs for others, her 1971 album Tapestry became one of the best-selling albums of all time. Her hits include It's Too Late, You've Got a Friend and (You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman.

A power-pop pioneer, Rundgren is known for melodic hits like Hello It's Me, I Saw the Light and We Gotta Get You a Woman. With Bang the Drum All Day, he's also responsible for the song celebrated by hooky players everywhere.

Clarence Avant appears in a still from the Netflix documentary The Black Godfather. Avant is being honoured with the Ahmet Ertegun Award. (Netflix)

Clarence Avant, a former manager, label owner and concert organizer, is being given the Ahmet Ertegun Award as a non-performer. His impact on the music industry was highlighted in the 2019 Netflix documentary, The Black Godfather.

Grohl, King and Turner bring the number of artists inducted into the Rock Hall twice to 26. Prior to King and Turner, Stevie Nicks had been the only woman with that distinction.

Two new inductees — Belinda Carlisle of the Go-Go's and Pat Smear of Foo Fighters — were once members of the L.A. punk band the Germs before getting the jobs that led to later fame.

Before getting into the hall in their special categories, both LL Cool J and Kraftwerk had each been nominated six times as performers without being elected.

Inductees still active

Five of the six inducted performers are still working artists. Only Turner is retired, and no doubt the hall will try recruiting Beyoncé to pay tribute onstage. Either way, the hall is hoping for one of the first big concerts since the live music business essentially shut down because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"We really see it as a true celebration of the reopening of music — not only in America, but in the world," John Sykes, chairman of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation, said in an interview with The Associated Press.

The induction ceremony, to be held at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, will broadcast on SiriusXM and air later on HBO.