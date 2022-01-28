Skip to Main Content
Jann Arden doubles down on Canadian tour, adds 14 more dates

The Calgary-based singer-songwriter will play in 32 cities and towns on her coast-to-coast tour that begins May 16 in Moncton, N.B.

The singer's tour was postponed in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic

David Friend · CBC News ·
Jann Arden is going on an extensive Canadian tour to promote her 15th studio album, Descendant. (Alkan Emin)

Jann Arden is doubling down on her return to Canadian shows.

The Calgary-based singer-songwriter says she's adding another 14 dates to her coast-to-coast tour that begins May 16 in Moncton, N.B.

The additions extend a run of 18 shows that were already on the calendar, making this her most extensive tour in more than eight years.

Newly added are a run of shows in British Columbia, including stops in Nanaimo and Chilliwack, and three nights in Sidney.

She'll also appear in Regina, and the Alberta cities of Red Deer and Medicine Hat.

Arden's plans come after she postponed her 2020 Canadian tour as COVID-19 blindsided the live music industry.

Since then, she's released her 15th studio album, Descendant, co-produced with Bob Rock and Russell Broom.

Full tour dates are available on her official website.

