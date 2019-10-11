Jane Fonda arrested protesting climate change in Washington

Skip to Main Content
Actor and activist Jane Fonda was arrested at the U.S. Capitol on Friday while peacefully protesting climate change.

Fonda was one of 16 people arrested for unlawfully protesting

Mark Kennedy · The Associated Press ·
Jane Fonda was arrested at the U.S. Capitol on Friday while peacefully protesting climate change.

The actor and activist was handcuffed on the east side steps and escorted into a police vehicle. Video of the arrest circulated online.

Fonda was one of 16 people arrested for unlawfully protesting and was charged with "crowding, obstructing or incommoding." She was released hours later.

On Thursday, the actress vowed to join Friday protests at the Capitol "inspired and emboldened by the incredible movement our youth have created."

Ira Arlook, of the group Fire Drill Fridays, confirmed that Fonda was arrested at the inaugural demonstration Friday.

Before her arrest, Fonda in a speech called climate change "a collective crisis that demands collective action now." 

