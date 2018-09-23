Skip to Main Content
James Woods locked out of Twitter for tweet that violated rules
New

James Woods locked out of Twitter for tweet that violated rules

Actor James Woods has been locked out of his Twitter account over a tweet that was found to be in violation of its rules.

Actor refuses to delete tweet with meme deemed to have 'potential to be misleading'

The Associated Press ·
Actor James Woods, who is outspoken on social media about his conservative views, has been locked out of Twitter due to a meme he posted. (Evan Agostini/The Associated Press)

Actor James Woods has been locked out of his Twitter account over a tweet that was found to be in violation of its rules.

Woods posted a tweet in July that included a meme from a hoax campaign that encouraged men not to vote in the midterm elections. In the tweet, Woods acknowledged the meme likely wasn't real.

Woods got an email from Twitter Thursday saying the tweet "has the potential to be misleading in a way that could impact an election." The email says Woods can use his account again if he deletes it.

Woods has over 1.7 million followers and is known for his conservative political views.

He tells The Associated Press by phone that he won't delete the tweet.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us