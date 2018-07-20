Skip to Main Content
Director James Gunn fired from Guardians of the Galaxy 3 over old tweets

James Gunn has been fired as director of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 because of old tweets that recently emerged where he joked about subjects like pedophilia and rape.

Remarks about pedophilia, rape are indefensible, studio says

The Associated Press ·
James Gunn was fired Friday as director of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 because of old tweets where he joked about subjects like pedophilia and rape. (Christopher Polk/Getty Images)

Walt Disney Studios Chairman Alan Horn said in a statement that the tweets are indefensible, and the studio has severed ties with Gunn.

Gunn has been writer and director of the Guardians franchise from the start, taking an obscure Marvel Comics title about a group of misfits and turning it into two huge hits that together totalled more than $1.5 billion in global box office.

Gunn on Thursday sent several tweets saying he was sorry for trying in the past to get laughs through shock value.

His publicists did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

The Guardians franchise stars Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista and features the voices of Bradley Cooper and Vin Diesel.

