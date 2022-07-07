Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
James Caan, actor best known for Godfather films, dead at 82

James Caan, the actor best known for his role as Sonny Corleone in the first two Godfather films, has died at age 82, according to a statement posted on his official Twitter account Thursday.

Actor died Wednesday, according to statement posted on his Twitter account

CBC News ·
James Caan attends the Summer TCA Hallmark Event in Beverly Hills, Calif., in July 2016. The actor, whose roles included The Godfather, Brian's Song and Misery, died Wednesday, July 6, at age 82. (Richard Shotwell/Invision/The Associated Press)

"It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of Jimmy on the evening of July 6," the statement said.

"The family appreciates the outpouring of love and heartfelt condolences and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time."

The statement concluded with "End of tweet," a flourish that Caan often used to finish his tweets.

The American actor, who also starred in ElfMisery, The Yards and Brian's Song, was born in The Bronx, N.Y. in 1940. He made his acting debut in 1963's Irma la Douce.

In 1973, Caan received a Best Supporting Actor Oscar nomination for his role as Sonny Corleone, the eldest son of mob boss Vito Corleone in The Godfather.

Between 1966 and 1976, he was nominated for four Golden Globe awards.

