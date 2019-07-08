No investigation of explosion on set of new James Bond movie

There will be no investigation of an explosion that took place on the U.K. set of the untitled Bond 25 film, says the U.K. government agency Health and Safety Executive.

A HSE spokesperson confirmed with the BBC that "after an initial assessment, we concluded there was no need for a formal investigation."

The agency responsible for the regulation and enforcement of workplace health and safety in the U.K. said that it "considers the matter closed."

On June 4th, a blast at Pinewood Studios, near London, resulted in a crew member sustaining a "minor injury" outside the set.

Regulation policies on the HSE website say it only investigates "the most serious work-related incidents, injuries or cases of ill health."

BBC reports, Pinewood Studios will not be commenting on the incident at this time.

Part of the set was also damaged following the blast.

The film's official Twitter account said the accident happened while filming a "controlled explosion."

During the filming of a controlled explosion on the set of Bond 25 today at Pinewood Studios, damage was caused to the exterior of the 007 Stage. There were no injuries on set, however one crew member outside the stage has sustained a minor injury. <a href="https://t.co/8O9tOgwMYK">pic.twitter.com/8O9tOgwMYK</a> —@007

Production woes

This is the second production incident on the 25th instalment in the 007 franchise. Shooting was set back in late May after Daniel Craig hurt his foot while performing a stunt in Jamaica. He underwent minor ankle surgery that required two weeks of rehabilitation.

The film's April 2020 release date was not changed.

Last year, Bond 25 faced a more significant hurdle when original director Danny Boyle left the production, citing creative differences. Cary Fukunaga, the first American to helm a Bond film, was brought in to replace Boyle as director.

New cast members for the upcoming instalment include Rami Malek, Lashana Lynch and Billy Magnussen.

Along with Craig, actors returning to the series include Léa Seydoux, Jeffrey Wright, Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris and Ralph Fiennes.