Defence suggests complainant expressed 'sexual interest' in Jacob Hoggard as trial continues

Lawyers for Jacob Hoggard are suggesting a young woman expressed "sexual interest" in the musician in messages before an incident in which she alleges he violently raped her.

The woman, who is one of two complainants in Hoggard's sex assault trial, is being cross-examined by the defence in a downtown Toronto courtroom.

Defence lawyer Megan Savard suggested this morning that the woman, who was 16 at the time, was reciprocating Hoggard's sexual interest as they exchanged messages in 2016.

The woman replied that while she may "potentially" have expressed sexual interest in Hoggard, she never said she wanted to have sex with him or discussed any plans to have sex.

Hoggard has pleaded not guilty to two counts of sexual assault causing bodily harm and one of sexual interference, a charge that relates to the sexual touching of someone under 16.

The woman began her testimony Thursday, saying she met Hoggard on a few occasions at concerts and fan events for Hedley, the band he fronted, and they began messaging each other after a meet-and-greet in April 2016, when she was 15.