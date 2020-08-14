J Balvin recovering from COVID-19

Colombian superstar J Balvin says he is recovering after battling the novel coronavirus.

In a pre-taped video that aired Thursday night as Balvin accepted an award at Premios Juventud 2020, the performer revealed he contracted COVID-19 and that it impacted him heavily.

"At this moment, I am recovering from COVID-19. These have been some very difficult days, very complicated. Sometimes you think it's not going to hit you, and it hit me. And it hit me very hard," Balvin said, speaking in Spanish.

The 35-year-old Grammy-winner told fans to take the virus seriously.

He said he wanted to send a message to his fans — and to youth especially — to take care and that the coronavirus is not a joke and it's very dangerous.

Balvin has released a number of Latin and pop hits, including Mi Gente with Beyoncé, X with Nicky Jam, I Like It with Cardi B and Bad Bunny, Con Altura with Rosalía and Ritmo (Bad Boys for Life) with The Black Eyed Peas, among other successes.

At Premios Juventud 2020, which aired on Univision, Balvin won five honours, tying with Karol G.

Bad Bunny was the show's top winner, earning eight awards.

