Founding Isley Brothers member, Rudolph, dead at 84

Rudolph Isley, singer, songwriter and founding member of the influential rhythm and blues band the Isley Brothers, whose hits included Shout, Fight the Power, and That Lady, died on Wednesday at age 84 at his home in Chicago.

Band was behind hits such as 'Shout' and 'Twist and Shout'

Three members of a band pose and smile
The Isley Brothers group, from left, with Ron Isley, Ernie Isley and Rudolph Isley, pose as they arrive at the Black Entertainment Television award show in Hollywood on June 29, 2004. Rudolph Isley died Wednesday at age 84. (Fred Prouser/Reuters)

"There are no words to express my feelings and love I have for my brother. Our family will miss him. But I know he's in a better place," his brother Ronald Isley said in a statement released Thursday by an Isley Brothers publicist.

The cause of death was not disclosed.

Rudolph Isley, originally of Cincinnati, began a singing in church with his brothers Ronald, O'Kelly and younger brother Vernon, who died as a teenager in a traffic accident. Later members included brothers Marvin and Ernie and brother-in-law Chris Jasper.

While he sang harmony and at times lead vocals for the group, Rudolph Isley also co-wrote songs including their 1959 breakthrough hit Shout, a gospel-style call-and-response song built around the words "You know you make me wanna shout!"

Other hits by the band include Twist and Shout, later covered by the Beatles, and This Old Heart of Mine (Is Weak for You), covered by singer Rod Stewart.

Rudolph Isley left the group in the late 1980s to become a Christian minister, but at times still sang with the group.

He was among the Isleys inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1992.

The band's fan page on Facebook marked his passing with a statement from his family.

"Heaven has gained another angel ... we know he's in a better place. Forever in our hearts," the statement read.

Three member band two in red, one in white, sing onstage
The Isley Brothers perform during the BET Awards in Los Angeles on June 29, 2004. (Kevork Djansezian/The Associated Press)

With files from The Associated Press

