Fantastical Elton John biopic Rocketman is headed to this year's Inside Out film festival in Toronto.

The much-anticipated biopic of the British singer's life will kick off the 11-day LGBTQ film showcase on May 23, a week after its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival.

Inside Out will feature a number of other Hollywood productions this year, including Late Night, an entertainment industry comedy co-starring Mindy Kaling and Emma Thompson, and directed by Vancouver-born Nisha Ganatra.

This year's lineup also puts a greater emphasis on episodic series, with the Canadian debut of Netflix's update to Armistead Maupin's Tales of the City, starring Ellen Page and Laura Linney.

Other TV series include the first glimpse of Netflix's fourth season of Eastsiders, and the Canadian premiere of season 2 of Starz series Vida.

Among the films are Mike Doyle's full-length directorial debut Sell By, which stars Scott Evans, Zoe Chao and Patricia Clarkson, and Jeffrey McHale's documentary You Don't Nomi, a reassessment of critical and box-office flop Showgirls in the wake of its cult status.