Indigenous women's group calls Emmy win for Buffy Sainte-Marie film a 'slap in the face'

A group of Indigenous women says the International Emmy Award for a documentary about folk legend Buffy Sainte-Marie feels like a "slap in the face."

Investigation released last month contradicts singer-songwriter's ancestry claims

The Canadian Press ·
Buffy Sainte-Marie on stage sings into a microphone with her eyes closed and her arms outstretched. Blue and purple stage lights colour the background and a red dress also hangs in the background.
An Indigenous women's group is reacting after Buffy Sainte-Marie: Carry It On, a documentary made before the singer's Indigenous ancestry was called into question, won an International Emmy Award on Monday evening. (Regina Folk Festival)

The Indigenous Women's Collective describes itself as a group of mothers, grandmothers, academics and activists advocating to stop colonial violence against Indigenous women.

The collective says in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, that "documentaries are supposed to present factual information."

Buffy Sainte-Marie: Carry It On, a documentary made before the singer's Indigenous ancestry was called into question, won in the arts programming category.

An investigation by CBC's The Fifth Estate released in October contradicts Sainte-Marie's claims to Indigenous identity.

Sainte-Marie has denied the accusation and White Pine Pictures, one of the companies that produced the documentary, says in a statement on its website that it stands behind the musician.

