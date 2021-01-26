Skip to Main Content
Entertainment

Snotty Nose Rez Kids lead first-ever International Indigenous Hip Hop Awards nominees

Haisla Nation duo Snotty Nose Rez Kids are leading nominees at the first-ever International Indigenous Hip Hop Awards Show.

Celebration to take place in Winnipeg on May 22 and 23

David Friend · The Canadian Press ·
Quinton Nyce, left, and Darren Metz of Snotty Nose Rez Kids pose for a photo in downtown Vancovuer, Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019.The group are the leading nominees at the first International Indigenous Hip Hop Awards Show. (Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press)

Haisla Nation duo Snotty Nose Rez Kids are leading nominees at the first-ever International Indigenous Hip Hop Awards Show.

The two-day celebration will take place in Winnipeg on May 22 and 23, with the winners chosen by the public.

The Rez Kids are contending in four categories that include hip hop single of the year for Where They At and album of the year for Born Deadly.

David Strickland, a Mi'kmaw and Cree producer, is up for three awards, among them single of the year for Turtle Island, featuring Supaman, Artson, Spade, JRDN  and Whitey.

Organizers say nominees were narrowed down by a group of music judges and industry players, such as DJs, producers and other professionals.

The winners will be selected through a public vote running until April 30 on the event's website.
 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

Related Stories

now