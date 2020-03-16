'Look, this is serious:' Idris Elba tests positive for coronavirus

British actor Idris Elba told fans via social media that he has tested positive for the coronavirus that causes COVID-19.

The actor revealed the news Monday, writing on Twitter that, though he had no symptoms so far, he has "been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus."

In a video message, Elba explained that he had learned Friday that someone he had recently been in contact with had tested positive.

He said he promptly sought out a test for himself and chose to self-isolate with his wife, Canadian model Sabrina Dhowre, who was seen alongside him in the video message.

This morning I tested positive for Covid 19. I feel ok, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus. Stay home people and be pragmatic. I will keep you updated on how I’m doing 👊🏾👊🏾 No panic. <a href="https://t.co/Lg7HVMZglZ">pic.twitter.com/Lg7HVMZglZ</a> —@idriselba

Elba said he learned Monday morning he had tested positive.

"This is serious, you know. Now's the time to really think about social distancing," he said.

"There are people out there who aren't showing symptoms, and that can easily spread it. Now is the time to be really vigilant."

The popular actor, known for TV series such as Luther and The Wire, as a regular in the Thor movie franchise and films such as Beasts of No Nation and Pacific Rim, was among the U.K. celebrities that attended a star-studded WE Day charity event in London on March 4. That gathering drew an estimated 13,000 young people to Wembley Arena.

Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's wife, tested positive for the coronavirus late last week after having also attended the London event with their daughter, Ella-Grace, and her mother-in-law, Margaret Trudeau.

Elba is the latest celebrity to go public with his diagnosis. American actor Tom Hanks and his wife, Rita Wilson, are also currently under quarantine in Australia after testing positive for COVID-19.

"This is real. I just wanted to share my news with you guys, and I will keep you updated as to how I'm doing," Elba said in his video.

"So far we're doing OK. Stay positive. Don't freak out," he told his fans, whom he urged to take social distancing seriously, but to also look out for one another.

"Now is the time for solidarity. Now is the time for thinking about each other. There are so many people whose lives have been affected, from those who have lost people they love" to those who are losing their livelihoods due to the widespread closures and shutdowns.

