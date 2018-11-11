Among the many pop culture categories at the People's Choice Awards Sunday in Santa Monica, Calif., is a special nod to cool Canucks.

For the first time, the American awards show, which recognizes standouts in TV, film and music, will feature a category dubbed "Most Hypeworthy Canadian of 2018."

It's unclear what prompted the new category, but the longlist initially included a host of homegrown talent Canadians have been championing for years, including Orphan Black star Tatiana Maslany, First Man star Ryan Gosling and Brampton, Ont.-born pop star Alessia Cara.

After a round of online voting to narrow down the choices, the final nominees are:

Drake

The Toronto-born rapper released a slew of hits this year from his album Scorpion, including God's Plan, Nice For What and I'm Upset.

Ryan Reynolds

The Deadpool and Deadpool 2 star was born in Vancouver. (Getty Images for Museum of Moder)

Shawn Mendes

Singer-songwriter Shawn Mendes released his third studio album this year to positive reviews. (Rich Polk/Getty Images)

Sandra Oh

Sandra Oh, seen here at the Emmy Awards in September, currently stars on the critically acclaimed series Killing Eve. (Jordan Strauss/Invision/Associated Press)

Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir

Figure skating champions Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir won a gold medal at the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics. (Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Fans worldwide voted online for their top choice and the winner will be revealed during the show. The E! People's Choice Awards will be broadcast live Sunday night.

Musician John Legend, model-author Chrissy Teigen, fashion designer Victoria Beckham and comedian Melissa McCarthy are among the guests expected to attend.

Drake and Mendes will also compete against each other for "The Song of 2018"— Mendes with In My Blood and Drake with both God's Plan and In My Feelings.