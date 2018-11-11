There are enough 'hypeworthy Canadians' to create a new category at People's Choice Awards
Drake, Ryan Reynolds, Sandra Oh among nominees in new category
Among the many pop culture categories at the People's Choice Awards Sunday in Santa Monica, Calif., is a special nod to cool Canucks.
For the first time, the American awards show, which recognizes standouts in TV, film and music, will feature a category dubbed "Most Hypeworthy Canadian of 2018."
It's unclear what prompted the new category, but the longlist initially included a host of homegrown talent Canadians have been championing for years, including Orphan Black star Tatiana Maslany, First Man star Ryan Gosling and Brampton, Ont.-born pop star Alessia Cara.
After a round of online voting to narrow down the choices, the final nominees are:
Drake
Ryan Reynolds
Shawn Mendes
Sandra Oh
Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir
Fans worldwide voted online for their top choice and the winner will be revealed during the show. The E! People's Choice Awards will be broadcast live Sunday night.
Musician John Legend, model-author Chrissy Teigen, fashion designer Victoria Beckham and comedian Melissa McCarthy are among the guests expected to attend.
Drake and Mendes will also compete against each other for "The Song of 2018"— Mendes with In My Blood and Drake with both God's Plan and In My Feelings.