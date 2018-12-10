Modern Family star reveals she had a second kidney transplant

Modern Family star Sarah Hyland says she had a second kidney transplant last year, replacing a kidney from her father with one from her brother.

Hyland detailed her lifelong health struggles in an interview in Self magazine, and tweeted Monday that she hopes it "spreads awareness of organ donation" and "brings a sense of support" to the "beautiful warriors" in the chronically ill community.

The 28-year old, who has appeared on the ABC sitcom Modern Family since she was 18, was born with kidney dysplasia, which causes cysts to grow on underdeveloped kidneys.

From left to right, actors Nolan Gould, Sarah Hyland, Ty Burrell and Julie Bowen, executive producer Steven Levitan and actors Ariel Winter, Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Eric Stonestreet, of Modern Family. (Amanda Edwards/Getty Images)

She received a kidney from her father in 2012, but four years later her body began rejecting it, She underwent a series of treatments that included months of dialysis that she squeezed around Modern Family shoots, but it became increasingly clear that the kidney would have to be replaced.

"When a family member gives you a second chance at life, and it fails, it almost feels like it's your fault," Hyland said. "It's not. But it does."

The family learned Hyland's younger brother Ian was a match. She was reluctant to take another organ from a loved one. He insisted.

"I only cared about Sarah knowing that I had her back and that she was going to be OK," 23-year-old Ian told Self. "I probably would have insisted on donating even if I wasn't a match."

Hyland says she hopes telling her story will help spread awareness about the need for organ donation. (Danny Moloshok/Reuters)

Hyland had the second transplant in September 2017, and is struggling to adjust to her changed body, but overall is recovering well.