Hugh Jackman to star in revival of The Music Man on Broadway

Hugh Jackman is returning to the stage in The Music Man in New York next year.

Jackman returns to stage as a con man in 2020 in a Scott Rudin production

Hugh Jackman at the Governors Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Wednesday. (Jordan Strauss/Associated Press)

Hugh Jackman is coming back to Broadway as a classic roguish travelling salesman.

Producer Scott Rudin said Wednesday the two-time Tony-winner will star in a revival of the Meredith Willson musical The Music Man starting in September 2020. 

As con man Harold Hill, Jackman will sing such favourites as Ya Got TroubleSeventy-Six Trombones and Gary, Indiana.

The production will be directed by Tony-winner Jerry Zaks, with choreography by Tony-winner Warren Carlyle, reuniting much of the creative team of the Tony-winning revival of Hello, Dolly! starring Bette Midler.

This will be the third revival of the beloved show. Others who have played Hill include Craig Bierko, Eric McCormack, Dick Van Dyke and Robert Preston, whose performance remains enshrined in Broadway legend, not to mention available the 1962 film version.

