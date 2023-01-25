Where to watch this year's Oscar-nominated films

The 95th Academy Award nominees were announced on Tuesday, with Everything Everywhere All at Once leading the pack with 11 nominations.

From the big screen to the small, CBC News breaks down where you can watch the best picture nominees this year, as well as those notable films with Canadian ties. The Oscars are scheduled to take place in Los Angeles on March 12.

Everything Everywhere All at Once

From left, Stephanie Hsu, Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan are shown in a scene from Everything Everywhere All at Once. It was nominated in 11 categories. (Allyson Riggs/A24 Films/The Associated Press)

Everything Everywhere All at Once, directed by Dan Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, stars Michelle Yeoh, Stephanie Hsu, Jamie Lee Curtis and Ke Huy Quan. The film tells the story of an Asian American family dragged into an insane adventure to explore multiple universes. It was nominated in 11 Oscar categories, including best picture, best director, best actress, best supporting actress (two nominations) and best supporting actor. The movie can be seen at theatres and is available to stream on Prime Video and Apple TV+ for $14.99 to purchase and $6.99 to rent.

The Banshees of Inisherin

Brendan Gleeson, left, is watched by Farrell in a scene from The Banshees of Inisherin. (Searchlight Pictures/The Associated Press)

Directed and written by Martin McDonagh, this Irish drama tells the story of two longtime friends who are at an impasse when one decides to suddenly end their friendship. The Banshees of Inisherin, which stars Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson, was nominated in nine categories, including best picture, best director, best actor, best supporting actor (two nominations), best supporting actress and original screenplay. In addition to screening in movie theatres, it can be streamed on Disney+ and is for rent on Apple TV+, YouTube and Prime Video for $6.99.

All Quiet on the Western Front

Felix Kammerer in a scene from All Quiet on the Western Front. The film, based on Erich Maria Remarque's novel of the same name, is set during the First World War. (Reiner Bajo/Netflix/The Associated Press)

Based on Erich Maria Remarque's novel of the same name, All Quiet on the Western Front brings together a group of friends on the front lines of the First World War in Germany. Directed by Edward Berger, the film received nine nominations, including best picture, best director, adapted screenplay and original score. It's available to stream on Netflix.

Elvis

Austin Butler stars as the rock-and-roll legend in the film Elvis. The movie received eight Oscar nominations. (Warner Bros. Pictures/The Associated Press)

Directed by Baz Luhrmann, the film shows the rise to fame of one of rock and roll's most famous artists. It also dives into the relationship between Elvis (Austin Butler) and his manager, Colonel Tom Parker (Tom Hanks), who worked together for 20 years. Elvis received eight nominations, including best picture, best actor and film editing. It is available to stream on Crave or to rent on Apple TV+ and YouTube for $6.99.

Women Talking

From left, Rooney Mara, Claire Foy, Judith Ivey, Sheila McCarthy, Michelle McLeod and Jessie Buckley are shown in a scene from Women Talking, directed by Sarah Polley. (Michael Gibson/Orion/United Artists Releasing)

Canadian director Sarah Polley brings to the big screen the true story of a group of women in a remote religious colony who are struggling with the realization that they and their families are regularly sexually assaulted by the men in their group. Based on a novel by Canadian writer Miriam Toews, the film was nominated for best picture and adapted screenplay Women Talking is playing at select theatres.

Turning Red

A scene from Disney-Pixar's Turning Red. The animated feature, nominated for an Oscar, was directed by Canadian Domee Shi. (Disney-Pixar)

Set in Toronto, this animated movie follows the story of an Asian Canadian teenage girl torn between being the perfect daughter and just a regular teen. However, things get interesting when she discovers she can also turn into a giant red panda. Turning Red, directed by Canadian Domee Shi, was nominated for a best animated feature Oscar. The movie is available to stream on Disney+, and also to purchase on YouTube, Apple TV+ and Prime Video for $24.99.

The Whale

Brendan Fraser stars in The Whale. It received three Oscar nods, including for Fraser. (TIFF)

Brendan Fraser stars as a reclusive college English teacher living with obesity and trying to reconnect with his teenage daughter. Based on a play of the same name, The Whale received three Oscar nominations: best actor for Fraser, supporting actress for Hong Chau, and makeup and hairstyling. It is playing in theatres.

Avatar: The Way of Water

Tuk, played by Trinity Bliss, is shown in a scene from Avatar: The Way of Water. The movie, directed by Canadian James Cameron, is nominated for a best picture Oscar. (20th Century Studios )

From Canadian director James Cameron, Avatar: The Way of Water brings Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña) back to the screen to explore more regions of Pandora. The film was nominated in four categories, including best picture, sound, visual effects and production design. It is playing in theatres across the country.

The Fabelmans

Paul Dano, left, and Michelle Williams, right, are shown in a scene from The Fabelmans. The film, directed by Steven Spielberg, is based on his childhood. It received seven Oscar nominations, including for best picture and best director. (Merie Weismiller Wallace/Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment)

The film follows the story of how Sammy Fabelman (played by Gabriel LaBelle, who was born in Vancouver) falls in love with movies after watching The Greatest Show on Earth. With the support of his mother (Michelle Williams), Sammy begins to make his own movies at home. The Fabelmans, directed by Steven Spielberg and based on his childhood, received seven Oscar nods, including best picture, best director, best actress, best supporting actor (Judd Hirsch) and original screenplay. It can be seen theatres and is available to purchase on Apple TV+, Prime Video and YouTube for $24.99.

Tár

Cate Blanchett stars as Lydia Tár, a fictional composer and orchestra conductor in the film Tár. It's nominated for six Academy Awards. (Focus Features/The Associated Press)

Cate Blanchett stars as the fictional Lydia Tár, the first female principal director of the Berlin Philharmonic who is struggling with her personal life just days away from recording the symphony that changes her life. Directed by Todd Field, Tár was nominated for six Oscars, including best picture, best director, best actress, cinematography and original screenplay. It's playing in movie theatres and is available to rent on AppleTV+ and YouTube for $6.99 or to purchase for $24.99.

Top Gun: Maverick

Tom Cruise in a scene from Top Gun: Maverick. It received six Oscar nominations, including for best picture. (Paramount Pictures/The Associated Press)

After 30 years, Maverick (Tom Cruise) is training the next generation of elite pilots for a nearly impossible mission. Top Gun: Maverick received six nominations, including best picture, adapted screenplay, visual effects and original song. It can be streamed on Paramount+ or Prime Video, and is available for rent on YouTube for $4.99.

Triangle of Sadness

Charlbi Dean, left, and Harris Dickinson are shown in Triangle of Sadness. It's nominated for three Oscars, including best picture. (Imperative Entertainment)

A cruise that could be seen as picture perfect quickly becomes a nightmare for those on board. Triangle of Sadness follows the story of Carl (Harris Dickinson) and Yaya (Charlbi Dean) when they are invited on a luxurious cruise. Directed by Ruben Östlund, the film was nominated for three Oscars, including best picture, best director and original screenplay. It can be seen at selected theatres and to rent on Prime Video and YouTube for $4.99 and AppleTV+ for $6.99.

Navalny

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny looks at photographers in a Moscow courtroom on Feb. 20, 2021. The film Navalny, by Canadian director Daniel Roher, is nominated for best documentary feature. (Alexander Zemlianichenko/The Associated Press)

This film by Canadian director Daniel Roher is about Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny and his attempted assassination. It was nominated for best documentary feature and is available to stream on Crave.

The Flying Sailor

A scene from The Flying Sailor. The animated short film based on a story about the 1917 Halifax explosion has been nominated for an Oscar. (National Film Board/The Canadian Press )

Directed by Canadians Amanda Forbes and Wendy Tilby, The Flying Sailor tells the story of a collision involving two ships during the 1917 Halifax explosion that sends a soldier into the sky. The almost eight-minute film, which was nominated for best animated short, is available to watch on the National Film Board of Canada's website for free.