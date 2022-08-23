House of the Dragon premiere drew nearly 10 million viewers, breaks HBO record

The premiere of House of the Dragon drew nearly 10 million viewers on Sunday on television and the HBO Max streaming service, the largest audience for any new original series in the history of the network, HBO reported.

Based on George R.R. Martin's Fire & Blood, the new series is set 200 years before Game of Thrones, telling the story of House Targaryen.

The fantasy drama series is more self-contained than Game of Thrones, but like the original series, is full of graphic battles, household tension and dragons.

Review: HBO Max's new series House of the Dragon Duration 3:31 House of the Dragon, the prequel to Game of Thrones, looks at the story of the Targaryen civil war.

Speaking with The Associated Press last week, actor Steve Toussaint said the show is not a remake of the former series.

"It's been done and they did it exceedingly well," he said. "You know you're in that world, but you're seeing a different story, different characters, different motivations."

Toussaint plays Lord Corlys Velaryon. The show also stars Paddy Considine as Viserys Targaryen, Matt Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen and Emma D'Arcy as Rhaenyra Targaryen.

British actor Steve Toussaint poses on the red carpet upon arrival to attend the House of the Dragon premiere at Leicester Square Gardens. Toussaint plays Lord Corlys Velaryon in the series. (Hollie Adams/AFP/Getty Images)

Anticipation for House of the Dragon fanned conversation on social media, where it remained a top trending topic on Twitter for 14 hours, HBO said on Monday.

The first season will run for 10 episodes every Sunday from now until October.