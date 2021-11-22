Marilyn Manson's home searched in abuse investigation

Warning: This story may be triggering for those who have experienced​ ​​​sexual violence or know someone affected by it.

Authorities searched the home of rock musician Marilyn Manson on Monday after allegations of physical and sexual abuse by several women.

Los Angeles County sheriff's Deputy Eva Jimenez said a search warrant was served on the home of Manson, whose legal name is Brian Hugh Warner. She gave no further details.

The Sheriff's Department said in February that its detectives had begun investigating Manson over reports of domestic violence between 2009 and 2011 in West Hollywood, where he lived at the time.

The women involved were not identified, but several women have publicly alleged this year that they were physically, sexually and emotionally abused by Manson around the time of the incidents under investigation, and some have filed lawsuits.

Manson's attorney Howard E. King declined immediate comment. Manson has denied the allegations, and King has called them "provably false."

The search of Manson's home was first reported by TMZ.

Westworld actor Evan Rachel Wood, Manson's former fiancée, named the 52-year-old shock rocker as her abuser for the first time in an Instagram post in February.

Manson called Wood's statements "horrible distortions of reality."

In May, Game of Thrones actor Esmé Bianco sued Marilyn Manson in federal court, alleging sexual, physical and emotional abuse. Bianco says that Manson violated human trafficking laws by bringing her to California from England for non-existent roles in music videos and movies.

The lawsuit alleges that Manson deprived Bianco of food and sleep, locked her in a bedroom, whipped her, gave her electric shocks and threatened to enter her room and rape her during the night.

Bianco's attorney also said she was interviewed by law enforcement.

LISTEN | Unpacking Marilyn Manson's alleged history of abuse on CBC Radio's q:

Q 13:56 Unpacking Marilyn Manson's alleged history of abuse On this week's Q This music panel, CBC reporter Lisa Christiansen and Canadian music journalist Laina Dawes discuss Rolling Stone's recent investigation into the sexual assault and abuse claims against shock rocker Marilyn Manson. 13:56

Manson's former assistant has also accused him of sexual assault, battery and harassment in her own lawsuit, saying he used "his position of power, celebrity and connections to exploit and victimize during her employment."

Manson emerged as a musical star in the mid-1990s, known as much for courting public controversy as he was for hit songs like The Beautiful People and hit albums like Antichrist Superstar in 1996 and Mechanical Animals in 1998.

If you are the victim of sexual violence, reach out to your provincial hotline.