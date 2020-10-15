More than 100 Hollywood stars demand NBC move Trump town hall set for Thursday night

More than 100 Hollywood actors, directors, producers and showrunners have sent a petition to NBCUniversal and Comcast executives protesting the timing of U.S. President Donald Trump's town hall on Thursday night, which is scheduled to air at the same time as Joe Biden's event on ABC.



The lengthy list of signees includes Ava DuVernay, J.J. Abrams, Damon Lindelof, Aaron Sorkin and many more who have worked with NBCUniversal at some point. The protest letter was addressed to Comcast CEO Brian Roberts, NBCUniversal chairman Jeff Shell and NBCUniversal News Group chairman Cesar Conde.



NBC's decision to air Trump's town hall came after the president refused to participate in the second debate against Biden.

Each nominee elected to host his own virtual town hall, with ABC first announcing Biden's event for Thursday at 8 p.m. and Trump and NBC following suit at the same time.





To Brian Roberts, Jeff Shell and Cesar Conde:



We are a group of writers, actors, directors and producers. Many of us have been lucky enough to work for NBCUniversal at some point in our careers. Some of us are currently employed at your studio. We have always thought of NBCUniversal as both a terrific creative home and a brand that stands for the best in entertainment and broadcast journalism.



This is why we have been devastated to learn that you have chosen to air President Trump's town hall this Thursday night at 8 p.m., directly opposite Vice President Biden's town hall.



This is not a partisan issue. This is about the political health of our democracy.



President Trump refused to participate in the virtual debate scheduled for Thursday night by the Presidential Debate Commission. By agreeing to air his town hall as counterprogramming opposite Vice President Biden's town hall on ABC, you are enabling the President's bad behaviour while undercutting the Presidential Debate Commission and doing a disservice to the American public.

We believe this kind of indifference to the norms and rules of our democracy are what have brought our country to this perilous state.



We are simply asking that NBC air the President's town hall either before or after Vice President Biden's so that American voters can have the opportunity to watch both.



We understand the necessities of business, especially in this difficult time. But we believe there are larger issues of civic responsibility at stake here.