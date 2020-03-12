Broadway, Disneyland shut down due to COVID-19 as Hollywood clears release calendar

Shutdowns in the entertainment industry from coronavirus fears are leading to the closures of major venues such as Disneyland and Broadway's theatres, along with the cancellation of upcoming festivals, movie releases and cutting live audiences from television shows.

Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif., is the latest to announce a temporary closure starting Mar. 14 until the end of the month.

"We will monitor the situation and follow the advice and guidance of federal and state officials and health agencies," said a statement posted on the Disneyland Resort website.

Update: Disneyland and Disney California Adventure will be closed beginning March 14 through the end of the month. We will monitor the situation and follow the advice and guidance of federal and state officials and health agencies. For details, visit: <a href="https://t.co/CsRdJqYD6Z">https://t.co/CsRdJqYD6Z</a>. —@DisneylandToday

Hollywood is also slowing the normal hum of TV productions and the bustle of red carpet movie premieres.

The upcoming releases of A Quiet Place 2 and the latest Fast & Furious movie joined the many postponements, which include the latest James Bond film No Time To Die.

Universal Pictures announced that the Fast and Furious movie titled F9 would not open May 22 as planned but in April next year.

Similarly, A Quiet Place 2 from Paramount Pictures will not open next week as planned.

Emily Blunt and John Krasinski attend the world premiere of Paramount Pictures' "A Quiet Place Part II" Mar. 8 in New York. (Charles Sykes/Invision/The Associated Press)

"As insanely excited as we are for all of you to see this movie ... I'm gonna wait to release the film till we can all see it together," said the film's director and star, John Krasinski, in an Instagram message Thursday.

Cinemas have been closed in China, India, Italy, Poland, Greece and other countries.

Broadway temporarily shuts down

California Governor Gavin Newsom recommended the cancellation or postponement of gatherings of 250 or more people while the Governor of New York, Andrew Cuomo, banned gatherings Thursday of more than 500 people to prevent the spread of the virus.

As a result, Broadway is shuttering performances until mid-April. Popular musicals from Hamilton to The Lion King will come to a stop Thursday evening.

Broadway is particularly vulnerable to COVID-19 because its audience skews older, hundreds of people are packed closely together for every show and the industry is dependent on tourism.

A part-time usher and security guard who worked at two Broadway theatres in recent days tested positive for COVID-19 and is under quarantine.

More scheduling shifts for film, TV

Paramount also shuffled the release of Lovebirds and Blue Story.

Apple's The Morning Show is among the many productions that have been put on hiatus. Central Casting closed its offices. Also Thursday, the TCM Classic Film festival scheduled next month in Los Angeles was cancelled due to coronavirus concerns.

So far, Disney's Mulan is one of the few major releases still set for March 27 in Canada and the U.S.

Juno Awards, CSAs nixed

Canada's biggest music awards show was also called off due to the pandemic. The Juno Awards was scheduled for Sunday in Saskatoon and a host of related events and concerts had been slated to begin on Thursday.

Live Nation, one of North America's largest concert promoters, is asking its artists currently on tour to return home, according to Rolling Stone and Billboard. The company is halting tours in the U.S. and abroad due to coronavirus fears.

Organizers of the Canadian Screen Awards, which honour the best in film and television, also announced Thursday they were cancelling their televised Mar. 29 gala and all related events that week, as a precaution.

An important message about Canadian Screen Week: <a href="https://t.co/iO62ouW9oC">https://t.co/iO62ouW9oC</a> <a href="https://t.co/uOnskxHp0c">pic.twitter.com/uOnskxHp0c</a> —@TheCdnAcademy

CBC said its annual edition Canada Reads debate will no longer include a live audience.

Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson test positive

Tom Hanks said Wednesday he and his wife, Rita Wilson, had tested positive for coronavirus.

"We Hanks' will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires," he said on Instagram.

Hanks has been working in Australia to shoot an Elvis Presley biopic. Warner Bros. said that production would be halted.

Tom Hanks, left, and Rita Wilson say they've tested positive for coronavirus while in Australia. ( Jordan Strauss/Invision/The Associated Press)

Late-night talk shows tape without audiences

On Thursday, Jimmy Kimmel Live! and The Late Show With James Corden joined other late-night talk shows in announcing they will tape without audiences.

That followed similar decisions by CBS' The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, NBC's Tonight Show and Late Night With Seth Meyers, Comedy Central's The Daily Show with Trevor Noah, HBO's Last Week Tonight with John Oliver and TBS' Full Frontal with Samantha Bee.

CBS also said that production on the next season of Survivor was being postponed. Jeopardy! and Wheel of Fortune are no longer taping with audiences for now.

Costly closures

The closures, postponements and hiatuses are likely to be enormously costly.

The shuttering of Chinese movie theatres — the world's second-largest movie market has been closed for more than a month — has already led to the loss of more than $1 billion US in ticket revenue. Last year, global box office sales reached a new high of $42.2 billion.

The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

The vast majority of people recover within a few weeks.