Hedley frontman Jacob Hoggard's sexual assault case put over to next month

The case of Hedley frontman Jacob Hoggard, who is facing sexual assault charges, has been put over to next month.

The singer of the Canadian rock group has pleaded not guilty to two counts of sexual assault causing bodily harm and one count of sexual interference.

He was arrested and charged last summer after allegations of sexual misconduct emerged.

Police say the allegations relate to three separate incidents in 2016 involving a woman and a girl under 16.

Last month a judge ruled that the Crown had a strong enough case to proceed to trial and Hoggard requested to be tried by a jury.

The next hearing in his case has been set for Sept. 27.