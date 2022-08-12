TV adaptation of Tegan and Sara memoir to premiere at TIFF

A TV show adaptation of the memoir by Canadian pop duo Tegan and Sara will have its world premiere at this year's Toronto International Film Festival, organizers announced on Wednesday.

Based on Tegan and Sara Quin's 2019 memoir of the same name, High School will follow the sisters' upbringing in Calgary as they explore their musical talents and queer identities. It is set during the height of the 1990s grunge and rave subculture, which inspired the Quins' musical pursuits.

The show, created and directed by Clea DuVall and Laura Kittrell, began production in Calgary last March. It stars sibling TikTok creators Railey and Seazynn Gilliland as Tegan and Sara, with How I Met Your Mother star Cobie Smulders playing the Quin's mother, Simone.

DuVall is a celebrated filmmaker known for directing Happiest Season, who also starred in the '90s queer comedy, But I'm A Cheerleader.

"TIFF is one of my favourite festivals and I can't think of a better place to premiere our show," Duvall wrote on Twitter. "See you in September."

Thank you, <a href="https://twitter.com/TIFF_NET?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TIFF_NET</a> for including High School in your line up. TIFF is one of my favorite festivals and I can’t think of a better place to premiere our show. See you in September. ❤️ <a href="https://t.co/vxtqOgA17X">https://t.co/vxtqOgA17X</a> —@cleaduvall

Under the moniker Tegan and Sara, the Quin sisters have released nine albums to date. Their 10th record, Crybaby, will be released on Oct. 21. High School is set to premiere Oct. 14 on Amazon Freevee, an ad-supported streaming channel.

The show is produced by Amazon Studios and Plan B Entertainment, with the Quins serving as executive producers.

WATCH | The trailer for High School, a TV show based on Tegan and Sara's memoir: