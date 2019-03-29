UK indie duo Her's killed in car crash in Arizona
Liverpool-based band was driving to next performance in Santa Ana, Calif
A record label says both members of British indie duo Her's have been killed in a car accident in Arizona.
Heist or Hit says in a statement that Stephen Fitzpatrick and Audun Laading died alongside their tour manager Trevor Engelbrektson in a collision early Wednesday. They had performed in Phoenix, Arizona and were driving to a show in Santa Ana, Calif.
Authorities in Arizona say a pickup truck and a van collided head-on about 120 kms west of Phoenix, killing the truck's driver and three people in the van. Officials did not name the victims.
The Liverpool-based duo released its debut album, Invitation to Her's, last year.
The record company said in a statement: "We are all heartbroken. Their energy, vibrancy and talent came to define our label."
