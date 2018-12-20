Judge lets Harvey Weinstein case move forward

A New York judge has allowed Harvey Weinstein's sexual assault case to move forward.

Judge James Burke held a brief court session Thursday morning after a flurry of court papers in which lawyers for the former movie mogul say the case has been "irreparably tainted" by allegations that a police detective acted improperly in the investigation.

After a brief discussion with the lawyers, the judge denied a motion to dismiss the case.

Prosecutors say there's ample evidence to move forward to trial.

Weinstein, who denies all allegations of nonconsensual sex, is putting on his fiercest campaign yet to get the case thrown out. He left the courthouse without commenting.

His lawyer, Benjamin Brafman, said he's still confident the disgraced Hollywood mogul will be "completely exonerated."

Brafman spoke outside the Manhattan courthouse after the brief session.

Allegations against Weinstein ignited #MeToo

Weinstein is charged with raping a woman he knew in a hotel room in March 2013 and forcibly performing oral sex on another woman in 2006 at his Manhattan apartment. He denies all allegations of nonconsensual sex.

The case has been heavily scrutinized in the wake of the #MeToo movement, which exploded last year after numerous women made allegations against Weinstein.