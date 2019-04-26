Judge decides Weinstein hearing should be held behind closed doors

A federal judge in Manhattan has decided to close the courtroom for Harvey Weinstein's pretrial hearing in his sexual assault case, ruling against news organizations that have been fighting to keep it open.

Judge James Burke ruled on Friday after arguments from the prosecution and the defence, both of whom wanted the courtroom closed, and from lawyers for news organizations, including The Associated Press and the New York Times.

Burke also denied a request to delay the pretrial hearing until next week to give the news organizations time to appeal.

Media lawyers immediately headed to an appeals court to seek an emergency order to halt the pretrial hearing.

On Friday, Weinstein was at the Manhattan courthouse for the important pretrial hearing. The disgraced movie mogul, who's free on $1 million US bail, shuffled into the federal courtroom on Friday morning, trailed by his lawyer. When asked in the hallway outside court how he's doing, Weinstein merely nodded.

Both the prosecution and defence had asked that Friday's hearing dealing with trial strategy and potential witnesses be held behind closed doors.

They said they want to protect Weinstein's right to a fair trial and shield the identities of women who've accused him of wrongdoing.

Lawyers for the news organizations had argued that the two sides had not met a high legal standard for closing.

Weinstein is charged with raping an unidentified female acquaintance in his Manhattan hotel room in 2013 and performing a forcible sex act on a different woman in 2006.

Prosecutors want to have some of his dozens of other accusers testify in an attempt to show Weinstein has a history of violating women.

Weinstein denies all allegations of nonconsensual sex.