Prince Harry and Oprah team up on mental health series for Apple

Kensington Palace says Prince Harry will be partnering with Oprah Winfrey to create a documentary series on mental health for Apple's new streaming service.

The documentary builds on Harry's work on mental health issues, which included work on the Heads Together campaign with brother Prince William and his wife Kate.

Harry says the series will share "global stories of unparalleled human spirit fighting back from the darkest places" and the "opportunity for us to understand ourselves and those around us better."

Earlier this year, Apple announced that Winfrey and other Hollywood figures, such as Jennifer Aniston and Steven Spielberg, would be creating new programming for its upcoming new service.

Apple's service, dubbed Apple TV Plus, will feature original shows and movies.

The tech giant is entering the TV and movie streaming service business dominated by Netflix and Amazon.