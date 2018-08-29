The outfits Prince Harry and Meghan Markle wore at their wedding will go on public display later this year at the ceremony's venue: Windsor Castle in the English county of Berkshire.

Royal fashion fans will be able to get a close look at the bride's silk Givenchy wedding dress and nearly five-metre veil, as well as the diamond-and-platinum tiara lent to Meghan by Queen Elizabeth.

There will also be a copy of the frock-coat uniform of the Blues and Royals regiment that Harry wore for the May 19 service, which was watched by millions around the world.

The exhibition, A Royal Wedding: The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex, will be at:

Windsor Castle from Oct. 26 to Jan. 6.

Holyrood Palace in Edinburgh from June 14 to Oct. 6, 2019.