Exhibition offers fans chance to view Harry and Meghan's wedding outfits
The outfits Prince Harry and Meghan Markle wore at their wedding will go on public display later this year at the ceremony's venue: Windsor Castle in the English county of Berkshire.
Royal fashion fans will be able to get a close look at the bride's silk Givenchy wedding dress and nearly five-metre veil, as well as the diamond-and-platinum tiara lent to Meghan by Queen Elizabeth.
There will also be a copy of the frock-coat uniform of the Blues and Royals regiment that Harry wore for the May 19 service, which was watched by millions around the world.
The exhibition, A Royal Wedding: The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex, will be at:
- Windsor Castle from Oct. 26 to Jan. 6.
- Holyrood Palace in Edinburgh from June 14 to Oct. 6, 2019.