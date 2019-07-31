Towering Broadway figure Harold Prince has died at 91

Harold Prince, a Broadway director and producer who pushed the boundaries of musical theatre with such groundbreaking shows as The Phantom of the Opera, Cabaret, Company and Sweeney Todd and won a staggering 21 Tony Awards, has died.

Prince was 91.

Prince's publicist Rick Miramontez says Prince died Wednesday after a brief illness in Reykjavik, Iceland.

The Broadway community and creative organizations have responded to the director's passing.

"The idea is to work and to experiment. Some things will be creatively successful, some will succeed at the box office, and some will only—which is the biggest only—teach you things that see the future. And they're probably as valuable as any of your successes." — Hal Prince

RIP our dear Hal Prince. You inspired. You will ALWAYS inspire.

Rest In Peace, Hal Prince. Thank you for all the great work you gave us.

So sad that we have lost the great Hal Prince. Such energy, such passion, totally inspiring.

Prince worked for the expansive Canadian impresario Garth Drabinsky, overseeing productions of the Tony-winning Kiss of the Spider Woman, a lavish remounting of Show Boat and a short-lived revival of Candide.

He was known for his fluid, cinematic director's touch and was unpredictable and uncompromising in his choice of stage material.

He often picked challenging, offbeat subjects to musicalize, such as a murderous, knifing-wielding barber who baked his victims in pies or the 19th-century opening of Japan to the West.