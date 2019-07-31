Towering Broadway figure Harold Prince has died at 91

Skip to Main Content
Harold Prince, a Broadway director and producer who pushed the boundaries of musical theatre with such groundbreaking shows as The Phantom of the Opera, Cabaret, Company and Sweeney Todd and won a staggering 21 Tony Awards, has died.

Publicist Rick Miramontez says Prince died after a brief illness in Reykjavik, Iceland

Prince was 91.

Prince's publicist Rick Miramontez says Prince died Wednesday after a brief illness in Reykjavik, Iceland.

The Broadway community and creative organizations have responded to the director's passing.

Prince worked for the expansive Canadian impresario Garth Drabinsky, overseeing productions of the Tony-winning Kiss of the Spider Woman, a lavish remounting of Show Boat and a short-lived revival of Candide.

He was known for his fluid, cinematic director's touch and was unpredictable and uncompromising in his choice of stage material.

He often picked challenging, offbeat subjects to musicalize, such as a murderous, knifing-wielding barber who baked his victims in pies or the 19th-century opening of Japan to the West.

