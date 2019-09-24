Tom Hanks set for Cecil B. DeMille honour at Golden Globes
Actor praised for captivating audiences with 'rich and playful characters'
Tom Hanks will receive the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the Golden Globe Awards next year.
The Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced Tuesday that Hanks will be honoured during its 77th annual awards ceremony on Jan. 5, 2020.
The actor is known for starring in films including Big, Forrest Gump, Saving Private Ryan, Cast Away, the Toy Story films and, most recently, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood.
HFPA President Lorenzo Soria said in a statement that Hanks captivated audiences with "rich and playful characters."
Soria said the 63-year-old actor was also a force behind the camera as writer, producer and director.
The DeMille Award is given annually to an "individual who has made an incredible impact on the world of entertainment."
Past recipients include Jeff Bridges, Oprah Winfrey, Morgan Freeman, Meryl Streep, Jodie Foster, Barbra Streisand, Sidney Poitier and Lucille Ball.
