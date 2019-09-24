Skip to Main Content
Tom Hanks set for Cecil B. DeMille honour at Golden Globes
The Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced Tuesday that it will honour Tom Hanks with its career achievement prize during its upcoming 77th annual awards ceremony in January.

Actor praised for captivating audiences with 'rich and playful characters'

Tom Hanks will be the next recipient of the Cecil B. DeMille Award, a lifetime achievement honour, at the Golden Globes. (Getty)

Tom Hanks will receive the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the Golden Globe Awards next year.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced Tuesday that Hanks will be honoured during its 77th annual awards ceremony on Jan. 5, 2020.

The actor is known for starring in films including Big, Forrest Gump, Saving Private Ryan, Cast Away, the Toy Story films and, most recently, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

HFPA President Lorenzo Soria said in a statement that Hanks captivated audiences with "rich and playful characters."

Tom Hanks, left, poses with his character Woody as he arrives in Los Angeles for the world premiere of Toy Story 4 in June. (Chris Pizzello/Invision/The Associated Press)

Soria said the 63-year-old actor was also a force behind the camera as writer, producer and director.

The DeMille Award is given annually to an "individual who has made an incredible impact on the world of entertainment."

Audiences will see Hanks appear next as iconic children's entertainer Fred Rogers in the feature film A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood. The film, which screened at the Toronto International Film Festival, will be released in theatres in November. (TIFF)

Past recipients include Jeff Bridges, Oprah Winfrey, Morgan Freeman, Meryl Streep, Jodie Foster, Barbra Streisand, Sidney Poitier and Lucille Ball.

