3 handwritten wills found in Aretha Franklin's home
A lawyer says three handwritten wills have been found in the Detroit-area home of Aretha Franklin, months after her death — including one that was discovered under cushions in the living room.
Lawyers reported singer had no will when she died last year at age 76
A lawyer says three handwritten wills have been found in the Detroit-area home of Aretha Franklin, months after her death — including one that was discovered under cushions in the living room.
The latest one is dated March 2014 and appears to give the famous singer's assets to family members.
Some writing is hard to decipher, and the four pages have words scratched out and phrases in the margin.
Franklin was 76 when she died last August of pancreatic cancer. Lawyers reported that she had no will at the time.
David Bennett, a lawyer for Franklin's estate, filed the wills Monday. He told a judge that he's not sure if they're legal under Michigan law.
A hearing is scheduled for June 12.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.