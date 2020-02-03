'Hamilton' the musical coming to big screen — with original Broadway cast
Announcement comes a week before Hamilton stage production debuts in Canada
Next year, you'll be able to see the original Broadway cast of Hamilton perform the musical smash from the comfort of a movie theatre.
The Walt Disney Company said Monday it will distribute a four-year-old live capture of Lin-Manuel Miranda's show in Canada and the United States on Oct. 15, 2021. Miranda also tweeted out the news.
The groundbreaking, biographical hip-hop show about the life of Treasury Secretary Alexander Hamilton won 11 Tony Awards and went on numerous tours.
The announcement comes just ahead of the stage production's debut in Canada. Hamilton will open in Toronto on Feb. 11 and is scheduled to run until May 17.
The film was shot at the Richard Rodgers Theatre on Broadway in June 2016 and stars all of the original Tony Award winners: Miranda as Alexander Hamilton; Daveed Diggs as Marquis de Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson; Renee Elise Goldsberry as Angelica Schuyler; and Leslie Odom Jr. as Aaron Burr.
Others who star include Christopher Jackson as George Washington; Jonathan Groff as King George; Phillipa Soo as Eliza Hamilton; Jasmine Cephas Jones as Peggy Schuyler/Maria Reynolds; Okieriete Onaodowan as Hercules Mulligan/James Madison; and Anthony Ramos as John Laurens/Philip Hamilton.
Disney presents: <br>Hamilton. <br>With The Original Broadway Cast. <br>Filmed onstage at The Richard Rodgers Theatre. <br>In A Theater Near You.<br>October 15, 2021.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Hamilfilm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Hamilfilm</a> <a href="https://t.co/z4ohfWXzi3">pic.twitter.com/z4ohfWXzi3</a>—@Lin_Manuel
The filmed version is directed by the show's director, Tommy Kail.
"We are thrilled for fans of the show, and new audiences across the world, to experience what it was like onstage — and in the audience — when we shot this," Kail said in a statement.
With files from CBC News
