Disney makes filmed version of Hamilton streamable in July

Starting July 3rd, you'll be able to see the original Broadway cast of Hamilton perform the musical smash about a U.S. founding father from the comfort of your couch.

The Walt Disney Company says it will put the live capture of Lin-Manuel Miranda's show on Disney TV Plus. It had been slated to be in movie theatres in October, 2021.

In a statement Miranda says "I'm so grateful to all the fans who asked for this, and I'm so glad that we're able to make it happen. I'm so proud of this show. I can't wait for you to see it."

The groundbreaking, biographical hip-hop show about the life of U-S Treasury Secretary Alexander Hamilton won 11 Tony Awards and made numerous tours.

The film was made at the Richard Rodgers Theatre on Broadway in June of 2016. It stars all of the original Tony Award winners — Miranda as Alexander Hamilton; Daveed Diggs as Marquis de Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson; Renee Elise Goldsberry as Angelica Schuyler; and Leslie Odom Jr. as Aaron Burr.

Others who star include Christopher Jackson as George Washington; Jonathan Groff as King George; Phillipa Soo as Eliza Hamilton; Jasmine Cephas Jones as Peggy Schuyler/Maria Reynolds; Okieriete Onaodowan as Hercules Mulligan/James Madison; and Anthony Ramos as John Laurens/Philip Hamilton.

The filmed version is directed by the show's director, Tommy Kail.