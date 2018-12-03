Halsey's Victoria's Secret protest sparks mixed reaction

On TV Sunday night, Halsey was among the featured performers in the annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.

But online, the American singer was calling out the high-end lingerie brand for its lack of inclusivity — a social media protest that's drawn praise as well as some side-eyed reactions.

Prefacing by saying the high-profile gig was "supposed to be the best night of my year," the singer then proceeded to distance herself from the event by blasting "comments" made about the show and its "lack of inclusivity."

The singer behind hits like Bad At Love, Now or Never and Without Me then directed followers to GLSEN — a U.S.-based education group that works to dispel discrimination against and harassment of LGBTQ students — adding that she has made "a sizeable donation" to the organization.

Trouble at VS

The Halsey criticism is the latest strike against shopping mall stalwart Victoria's Secret.

On the day the annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show was filmed in New York in early November (for delayed broadcast on Sunday), Vogue Runway published an interview that included comments from executive Ed Razek, the 70-year-old chief marketing officer of Victoria's Secret parent company L Brands.

In it, Razek used a derogatory term to refer to transgender people and said he doesn't feel the televised fashion show should feature plus-sized or transgender models "because the show is a fantasy."

Following an immediate backlash, he issued a public apology via Twitter the following day.

Less than a week later, Victoria's Secret Lingerie CEO Jan Singer stepped down after just two years in the post. The company has been criticized for failing to adapt to changing consumer tastes and seen increased competition from new, body-positive rivals.

Though fans have praised Halsey for calling out Victoria's Secret after performing on their annual televised fashion show, others have questioned the timing and whether she donated her performance fee. (Timothy A. Clary/AFP/Getty Images)

While waves of Halsey fans applauded her decision to call out Victoria's Secret on Sunday, some have questioned why the singer chose not to speak out in the weeks since Razek's comments were made public.

Others responded to her post by questioning whether her charitable donation equalled what she was paid for her performance.