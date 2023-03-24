Gwyneth Paltrow testifies in Utah ski crash trial

Gwyneth Paltrow insisted Friday on the witness stand that a ski collision at an upscale Utah ski resort in 2016 wasn't her fault, claiming the man suing her smashed into her from behind with his two skis.

Paltrow testified that the crash shocked her — and at first, she worried that she was being violated.

"There was a body pressing against me and a very strange grunting noise," she said.

"My brain was trying to make sense of what was happening," the actor-turned-lifestyle influencer added, clarifying on the stand that the collision was not a sexual violation.

Terry Sanderson, the retired optometrist suing her, is also expected to answer questions about the crash during the trial. Their attorneys are jostling to convince the eight-member jury which skier was positioned downhill and had the right of way. The actor-turned-lifestyle influencer has previously said in depositions that Sanderson was responsible for the crash.

Jury also expected to hear from Paltrow's accuser

Paltrow's heavily anticipated testimony came halfway into the trial and on the final afternoon Sanderson's attorneys could compel her to testify.

Dr. Wendell Gibby describes an MRI showing the brain of the man suing Gwyneth Paltrow over a 2016 ski collision on Wednesday. Gibby, a radiologist, said Sanderson's head trauma was likely caused by a skier crashing into him. (Rick Bowmer, Pool/The Associated Press)

Next week, Paltrow's team is expected to call to the stand medical experts, ski instructors and her two children, Moses and Apple.

The trial has touched on themes ranging from skier's etiquette to the power — and burden — of celebrity.

'I'm famous … At what cost?'

After the collision, Sanderson sent his daughters an email with the subject line: "I'm famous … At what cost?" One of the daughters wrote back: "I also can't believe this is all on GoPro."

GoPro cameras are commonly worn by outdoor athletes and patrons of upscale ski resorts to capture action sports.

Sanderson's daughter, Shae Herath, testified Friday that she didn't know whether GoPro footage existed, despite her email. She said her father told her over the phone that he assumed there must be GoPro footage of the collision — from someone on the crowded run with a camera affixed to their helmet.

"There was this big, blood-curdling scream. Someone would've looked," Herath said, recalling the conversation with her father about how Paltrow shrieked during their collision.

Shae Herath, the daughter of a man suing Gwyneth Paltrow over a 2016 ski collision, testifies about her father's health on Friday in Park City, Utah. (Rick Bowmer, Pool/The Associated Press)

While Sanderson's attorneys have focused on their client's deteriorating health, Paltrow's legal team has intrigued the jury with recurring questions about the mysterious, missing GoPro footage. No video footage has since been located or entered as evidence.

The trial thus far has shone a spotlight on Park City, Utah — the posh ski town known for rolling out a red carpet for celebrities each January during the Sundance Film Festival — and skiers-only Deer Valley Resort, where Paltrow and Sanderson collided. The resort is among the most upscale in North America, known for sunny slopes, après-ski champagne yurts and luxury lodges.

The proceedings have delved deep into the 76-year-old Sanderson's medical history and personality changes, with attorneys questioning whether his deteriorating health and estranged relationships stemmed from the collision or the natural process of aging.

Paltrow countersuing

After a judge threw out Sanderson's earlier $3.1 million US lawsuit, Sanderson then claimed damages of "more than $300,000." Paltrow has countersued for a symbolic $1 and attorney fees. The amount of money at stake for both sides pales in comparison to the typical legal costs of a multi-year lawsuit, private security detail and expert witness-heavy trial.

The first three days of the trial featured testimony from medical experts, Sanderson's personal doctor, a ski companion and his daughter, who said she noticed post-concussion symptoms less than a year after the accident.

Paltrow's attorneys have cast doubt on Sanderson's medical experts and suggested that the lawsuit could be an attempt to exploit her fame and celebrity.