Meghan Markle backs Grenfell fire charity cookbook

The Duchess of Sussex is giving her backing to a cookbook from a community kitchen set up in the aftermath of London's deadly Grenfell Tower fire.

The Associated Press ·
The Duchess of Sussex, left, wrote a foreword to a volume of recipes from a community cookbook established in the aftermath of London's deadly Grenfell Tower fire. (Matt Dunham/Associated Press)

The former Meghan Markle has written a foreword to a volume of recipes from the Hubb Community Kitchen. It was set up by women displaced when fire destroyed the west London high-rise in June 2017, killing 72 people.

The recipes from Europe, the Middle East, North Africa and beyond reflect the diversity of the local community.

The duchess wrote that the community kitchen "is a place for women to laugh, grieve, cry and cook together" and "creates a space to feel a sense of normalcy."

Kensington Palace said Monday that proceeds from Together: Our Community Cookbook will go toward keeping the kitchen open and helping it expand.

