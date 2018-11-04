Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson both referenced their high-profile breakup on Saturday — Davidson on Saturday Night Live and Grande on her latest track, Thank You, Next.

As Davidson joined Michael Che on Weekend Update to talk about the midterm elections, he weaved in a joke about having to return home.

"The midterms elections are obviously a huge deal," he said while at the anchor desk. "After I had to move back in with my mom, I started paying attention to them."

Near the end of his sketch, Davidson addressed the audience more seriously about ending his engagement to Grande in an unusual turn.

"I know some of you are curious about the breakup, but the truth is, it's nobody's business and sometimes, things just don't work out and that's OK. She's a wonderful, strong person and I genuinely wish her all the happiness in the world."

A half hour before Davidson went live on SNL with guest host Jonah Hill, Grande released her own version of events in a new song called Thank You, Next. In the lyrics, she quashes any rumoured contempt between the couple by praising Davidson as well as former exes Big Sean, Ricky Alvarez, and Mac Miller, who died in September at the age of 26.

"Thought I'd end up with Sean but he wasn't a match/Wrote some songs about Ricky, now I listen and laugh/Even almost got married and for Pete, I'm so thankful/Wish I could say thank you to Malcolm cause he was an angel."

Ariana Grande dropped the track Thank You, Next just before SNL went live, referencing her previous relationships and what she's learned. (Chris Pizzello/Invision/Associated Press)

The song goes on to explain what she learned from each one: "One taught me love/One taught me patience/And one taught me pain/Now I'm so amazing."

In a tweet Saturday, she posted an important message to her young fans: "No drags.... no shade..... jus[t] love, gratitude, acceptance, honesty, forgiveness ... and growth."