Photos

Grammys showcase far-out fashion on red carpet

Sparkly, studded and strutting in designer looks, the Grammys offered a parade of eclectic fashion ensembles. The awards kicked off in a downpour Sunday, but that didn't dampen spirits as the music industry's best showed off their myriad looks.

Social Sharing

Music industry's best showed off their myriad looks

Previous Next

Popular Now Find more popular stories