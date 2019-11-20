Canadians Shawn Mendes, Drake, Jessie Reyez earn Grammy nods

Shawn Mendes, Drake, Jessie Reyez, Michael Bublé and Northern Cree are among the Canadians headed to the Grammy Awards.

The U.S. Recording Academy announced the latest batch of contenders for the annual musical honour early Wednesday, with singer-songwriter, rapper and musician Lizzo leading the race with eight nominations.

Teen artist Billie Eilish and viral success Lil Nas X followed closely with six nods each.

Pop star Mendes, originally from Pickering, Ont., landed a best pop duo/group performance nomination for the duet Senorita, sharing the nod with Camila Cabello.

Drake picked up a pair of Grammy nominations for collaborations with singer Chris Brown and rapper Rick Ross. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Drake earned two nominations for separate collaborations with other acts. He's included on the best rap song nomination for Rick Ross' track Gold Roses. The Toronto rapper and his producer Noah Shebib are among the contributors for Chris Brown's No Guidance, which is nominated for best R&B song.

Rising star Daniel Caesar earned yet another Grammy nomination Wednesday, sharing a best R&B performance nomination with Brandy for the song Love Again. It marks the fourth nod for the Oshawa, Ont.-born artist.

Toronto singer-songwriter Jessie Reyez snagged her first ever Grammy nomination (best urban contemporary album) for Being Human in Public. Earlier this year, it was named best R&B/soul recording of the year at Canada's Juno Awards.

Jessie Reyez, seen accepting the R&B/soul recording award at the Junos in March, is up for her first Grammy. (Lars Hagberg/AFP/Getty Images)

Two perennial Grammy contenders also earned fresh recognition from the academy.

B.C. crooner Michael Bublé, a regular in the traditional pop vocal album category, is once again a nominee for Love (Deluxe edition). Meanwhile, Alberta-based group Northern Cree is up for best regional roots music album with When It's Cold – Cree Round Dance Songs.

Members of Northern Cree perform at the 2017 Grammy Awards. (Matt Sayles/Invision/The Associated Press)

Nova Scotian soprano and conductor Barbara Hannigan is among the classical artists nominated; she's among the contributors to best opera recording nominee Benjamin: Lessons in Love & Violence.

The 62nd Grammy Awards, hosted by singer-songwriter and musician Alicia Keys, will be presented in Los Angeles on Jan. 26, 2020.