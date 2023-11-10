The 2024 Grammy nominations: Women dominate while Drake, Gosling pick up nods

The 2024 Grammy nominations were announced Friday morning, with SZA, Phoebe Bridgers and the Barbie movie soundtrack leading the female-dominated pack.

Across the major categories, SZA dominated with nine nominations. She was frequently recognized alongside other solo women, including Bridgers and Victoria Monet (both with seven nominations), as well as Taylor Swift, Miley Cyrus, Olivia Rodrigo and Billie Eilish, all of whom received six nods. Singer and multi-instrumentalist Jon Batiste also has six nominations.

Thanks to contributions from Eilish, Dua Lipa and Nicki Minaj, the Barbie movie soundtrack picked up 11 nods, with Eilish's song What Was I Made For? alone picking up five nods.

Canadians were well-represented across categories, with Drake, Ryan Gosling and alt-rock band Alvvays among the nominees. Drake — who ended his long boycott of the Grammys this year — picked up a nod in the best melodic rap category with Spin Bout U, his collaboration with 21 Savage. The duo were also recognized for best rap song (Rich Flex) and best rap album (Her Loss).

Ryan Gosling's Barbie movie ballad I'm Just Ken was recognized in the best song written for visual media category; while Alvvays' song Belinda Says from their 2022 album Blue Rev is up for best alternative music performance. Canadian audio engineer Serban Ghenea, who has mixed hits for Swift and Rodrigo, picked up seven nominations.

Other Canadian nominees include Joni Mitchell and Rufus Wainwright — each with a nomination for best folk album — while Toronto instrumentalist band BADBADNOTGOOD, Montreal singer-songwriter Allison Russell, Toronto-based singer-songwriter Feist and Montreal conductor Yannick Nézet-Séguin, who is the director of the Metropolitan Opera, also picked up nods.

The Grammy Awards will air on Feb. 4, 2024.

A partial list of the 2024 nominees:

Record of the year

Worship, Jon Batiste; Not Strong Enough, Boygenius; Flowers, Miley Cyrus; What Was I Made For?, Billie Eilish; On My Mama, Victoria Monet; Vampire, Olivia Rodrigo; Anti-Hero, Taylor Swift; Kill Bill, SZA.

Album of the year

World Music Radio, Jon Batiste; The Record, Boygenius; Endless Summer Vacation, Miley Cyrus; Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Boulevard?, Lana Del Rey; The Age of Pleasure, Janelle Monae; Guts, Olivia Rodrigo; Midnights, Taylor Swift; SOS, SZA.

Song of the year

A&W, Lana Del Rey; Anti-Hero, Taylor Swift; Butterfly, Jon Batiste; Dance The Night, Dua Lipa; Flowers, Miley Cyrus; Kill Bill, SZA; Vampire, Olivia Rodrigo; What Was I Made For?, Billie Eilish.

Best new artist

Gracie Abrams; Fred Again; Ice Spice; Jelly Roll; Coco Jones; Noah Kahan; Victoria Monet; The War and Treaty.

Producer of the year

Jack Antonoff; Dernst "D'Mile" Emile II; Hit-boy; Metro Boomin; Daniel Nigro.

Pop solo performance

Flowers, Miley Cyrus; Paint the Town Red, Doja Cat; What Was I Made For?, Billie Eilish; Vampire, Olivia Rodrigo; Anti-Hero, Taylor Swift.

Best pop duo / group performance

Thousand Miles, Miley Cyrus ft. Brandi Carlile; Candy Necklace, Lana Del Rey ft. Jon Batiste; Never Felt So Alone, Labrinth ft. Billie Eilish; Karma, Taylor Swift ft. Ice Spice; Ghost in the Machine, SZA ft. Phoebe Bridgers.

Best pop dance recording

Baby Don't Hurt Me, David Guetta, Anne-Marie and Coi Leray; Miracle, Calvin Harris ft. Ellie Goulding; Padam Padam, Kylie Minogue; One in a Million, Bebe Rexha and David Guetta; Rush, Troye Sivan.

Best rock album

But Here We Are, Foo Fighters; Starcatcher, Greta Van Fleet; 72 Seasons, Metallica; This Is Why, Paramore; In Times New Roman…, Queens of the Stone Age.

Best alternative music performance

Belinda Says, Alvvays; Body Paint, Arctic Monkeys; Cool About It, Boygenius; A&W, Lana Del Rey; This Is Why, Paramore.

Best alternative music album

There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Boulevard, Lana Del Rey; The Car, Arctic Monkeys; The Record, Boygenius; Cracker Island, Gorillaz; I Inside The Old Year Dying, PJ Harvey

R&B performance

Summer Too Hot, Chris Brown; Back to Love, Robert Glasper; ICU, Coco Jones; How Does It Make You Feel, Victoria Monet; Kill Bill, SZA

R&B album

Girls Night Out, Babyface; What I Didn't Tell You, Coco Jones; Special Occasion, Emily King; Jaguar II, Victoria Monet; Clear 2: Soft Life EP, Summer Walker

Best melodic rap

Sittin' On Top of The World, Burna Boy; Attention, Doja Cat; Spin Bout U, Drake and 21 Savage; All My Life, Lil Durk and JCole; Low, SZA

Best score, soundtrack for visual media

Barbie; Black Panther: Wakanda Forever; The Fabelmans; Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny; Oppenheimer

Best song written for visual media

Barbie World; Dance The Night; I'm Just Ken; Lift Me Up; What Was I Made For?

