Drake, Shawn Mendes among Grammy nominees

Canadians Drake and Shawn Mendes are among the first batch of nominees for the 61st Grammy Awards, announced in New York City this morning.

Mendes was on hand on CBS This Morning to help unveil the nominees alongside reigning best new artist Grammy winner Alessia Cara, also a Canadian, fellow nominee Janelle Monae and Apple Music host Zane Lowe.

Select nominees include:

Album of the Year

Invasion of Privacy, Cardi B.

By the Way, I Forgive You, Brandi Carlile.

H.E.R., H.E.R.

Scorpion, Drake.

Beerbongs & Bentleys, Post Malone.

Dirty Computer, Janelle Monae.

Golden Hour, Kacey Musgrave.

Black Panther: The Album, various artists.

Record of the Year

I Like It, Cardi B.

The Joke, Brandi Carlile.

This is America, Childish Gambino.

God's Plan, Drake.

Shallow, Lady Gaga.

All the Stars, Kendrick Lamar featuring SZA.

RockStar, Post Malone.

The Middle, Zedd and Grey featuring Maren Morris.

Song of the year

All the Stars, Kendrick Lamar, SZA.

Boo'd Up, Ella Mai.

God's Plan, Drake.

In My Blood, Shawn Mendes.

The Joke, Brandi Carlile.

The Middle, Zedd and Grey, Maren Morris.

Shallow, Lady Gaga.

This is America, Childish Gambino.

The Recording Academy, which administers the awards, delayed Friday's announcement by two days until after former U.S. president George H.W. Bush's funeral and public viewing in Washington.

The Grammys announcement comes a day after nominees were revealed for the Golden Globes, which saw prominent music world stars such as Lady Gaga and Kendrick Lamar earn nods for movie music.

Organizers announced a number of changes to the Grammys after being blasted earlier this year for the dearth of female artists across multiple categories, including the top four. For this latest edition, the major categories — best new artist and album, song and record of the year — will expand to eight nominees from the previous five each.

The Grammy Awards are set for Feb. 10 in Los Angeles.

The annual music honour awards trophies in 84 categories for recordings released between Oct. 1, 2017, and Sept. 30, 2018.