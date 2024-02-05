Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa and more red carpet fashion from the 2024 Grammy Awards

Celebrities took to the red carpet on Sunday in Los Angeles ahead of the 66th Grammy Awards, decked out in metallic gowns, trendy menswear and Barbie-fied outfits.

Taylor Swift arrived fashionably late to the event, wearing a long white gown gathered at the waist that she paired with her singature bold red lip and black elbow-length gloves.

Grammy nominee Dua Lipa, whose song Dance The Night from the Barbie soundtrack is up for song of the year, walks the red carpet during the Grammy Awards on Sunday evening. (Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

Dua Lipa wore a Courrèges gown with silver scales, a dramatic neckline and cutouts at the waist, paired with crystal jewels and dark red tresses.

Jon Batiste arrives at the 66th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024, in Los Angeles. (Jordan Strauss/The Associated Press)

Jon Batiste wears a sparkly silver suit with a kilted hem and heeled booties, accessorized with a silver chain and watch.

Kylie Minogue, who won best pop dance recording for her summer club hit Padam Padam, is shown on the Grammys red carpet on Sunday evening. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) (Jordan Strauss/The Associated Press)

Kylie Minogue wears a vibrant red gown with a laced-up corset, a flowing skirt and dramatic cape slung over her shoulders.

Olivia Rodrigo walks the red carpet ahead of the Grammy Awards, where her album Guts is up for album of the year. (Jordan Strauss/The Associated Press)

Olivia Rodrigo wears a creamy vintage Versace gown detailed with pink sequins and a sweetheart neckline. The gown is older than the 20-year-old singer, having been first worn by Canadian model Linda Evangelista in the mid '90s.

Pop and R&B artist Victoria Monét, who is nominated in seven categories at this year's Grammy Awards, poses ahead of the ceremony. (Robyn Beck/AFP via Getty Images)

Victoria Monét, who is among the most-nominated artists at Sunday's ceremony, wears a satin chocolate brown dress with a bustier top, beaded jewlery and a crystal choker.

Billie Eilish's song What Was I Made For?, which was recorded for the Barbie soundtrack, is nominated across several categories and won best song written for visual media during the Grammys pre-ceremony. (Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

Billie Eilish stays on brand in a letterman jacket adorned with the Barbie logo, paired with baggy pants, a black tie and white dress shirt.

Singer-songwriter Miley Cyrus arrives for the 66th annual Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Feb. 4, 2024. (Robyn Beck/AFP via Getty Images)

Miley Cyrus pairs her bouffant hairdo with a custom Margiela fishnet gown in gold — and held together by metallic safety pins.

Actor and newly minted Emmy winner Niecy Nash-Betts attends the Grammy Awards on Sunday evening. (Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

Niecy Nash-Betts wears a plunging floral gown detailed with metallic sequins, elegantly accessorized with a high leg slit and matching evening gloves.

Montreal singer-songwriter Rufus Wainwright attends the 66th Grammy Awards. He was nominated for the best folk album award, which ultimately went to his fellow Canadian Joni Mitchell. (Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

Rufus Wainright wears a rust-coloured paisley suit with layered gold and silver pendants and a beaded cuff on his wrist.

From left, Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus and Julien Baker of American rock group boygenius arrive on the Grammys red carpet after winning best alternative music album during the ceremony pre-show. (Robyn Beck/AFP via Getty Images)

Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus and Julien Baker of boygenius get matchy-matchy in cream-coloured menswear, completed with black ties and pink flowers attached to their lapels.