Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa and more red carpet fashion from the 2024 Grammy Awards
Celebrities took to the red carpet on Sunday in Los Angeles ahead of the 66th Grammy Awards, decked out in metallic gowns, trendy menswear and Barbie-fied outfits.
Taylor Swift arrived fashionably late to the event, wearing a long white gown gathered at the waist that she paired with her singature bold red lip and black elbow-length gloves.
Dua Lipa wore a Courrèges gown with silver scales, a dramatic neckline and cutouts at the waist, paired with crystal jewels and dark red tresses.
Jon Batiste wears a sparkly silver suit with a kilted hem and heeled booties, accessorized with a silver chain and watch.
Kylie Minogue wears a vibrant red gown with a laced-up corset, a flowing skirt and dramatic cape slung over her shoulders.
Olivia Rodrigo wears a creamy vintage Versace gown detailed with pink sequins and a sweetheart neckline. The gown is older than the 20-year-old singer, having been first worn by Canadian model Linda Evangelista in the mid '90s.
Victoria Monét, who is among the most-nominated artists at Sunday's ceremony, wears a satin chocolate brown dress with a bustier top, beaded jewlery and a crystal choker.
Billie Eilish stays on brand in a letterman jacket adorned with the Barbie logo, paired with baggy pants, a black tie and white dress shirt.
Miley Cyrus pairs her bouffant hairdo with a custom Margiela fishnet gown in gold — and held together by metallic safety pins.
Niecy Nash-Betts wears a plunging floral gown detailed with metallic sequins, elegantly accessorized with a high leg slit and matching evening gloves.
Rufus Wainright wears a rust-coloured paisley suit with layered gold and silver pendants and a beaded cuff on his wrist.
Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus and Julien Baker of boygenius get matchy-matchy in cream-coloured menswear, completed with black ties and pink flowers attached to their lapels.