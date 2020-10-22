Grammy Awards postponed due to COVID-19 surge in L.A.

This year's Grammy Awards ceremony, which was set for Jan. 31, has been postponed due to a surge of COVID-19 cases in Los Angeles, organizers confirmed on Tuesday.

The Recording Academy told The Associated Press on Tuesday that the annual show would shift from its original Jan. 31 broadcast to a later date in March. The ceremonies will be held in Los Angeles at the Staples Center.

Los Angeles is experiencing a spike in coronavirus deaths and hospital admissions. Gyms, hair salons and restaurants have been shut down and residents are being urged to stay at home as much as possible.

Grammy organizers said late last year they were seeking to change the way the annual show was held, doing without audiences and the traditional red carpet. The annual Oscars ceremony was moved last year to April from late February because of the pandemic.

The Daily Show host and comedian Trevor Noah is set to host the 2021 Grammys, where Beyonce is leading contender with nine nominations. Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa, Roddy Ricch, Jhene Aiko, Post Malone, Renée Zellweger, Billie Eilish and her producer-brother Finneas also scored nominations. First-time nominees include The Strokes, Megan Thee Stallion, Harry Styles and Blue Ivy Carter.