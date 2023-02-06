Grammy Awards 2023: Full list of winners
Early Canadian winners include Drake, Michael Bublé
The 65th annual Grammy Awards kicked off on Sunday with a colourful performance by Bad Bunny, who is up for album of the year for Un Verano Sin Ti — the first Latin album in this category.
Beyoncé had the most nominations this year with nine in total for her album Renaissance and she picked up two awards in the pre-broadcast for best traditional R&B performance and best dance/electronic recording for Break My Soul.
Viola Davis also achieved EGOT status, winning a Grammy award for best audio book, narration, and storytelling recording for her memoir, Finding Me.
Early Canadian wins
Other early winners included Burnaby, B.C.-born singer Michael Bublé, who picked up a Grammy for best traditional pop vocal album for Higher and Toronto rapper Drake's win for best melodic rap performance for his feature on Future's Wait for U.
Montreal conductor and pianist Yannick Nézet-Séguin picked up two awards for best opera recording for Blanchard: Fire Shut Up In My Bones and best classical solo vocal album for Voice Of Nature — The Anthropocene.
Tobias Jesso Jr., of North Vancouver, won songwriter of the year, non-classical, for his work with artists like Harry Styles, Adele and Orville Peck.
While Vancouver-born jazz artist Kris Davis and fellow Canadian Matthew Stevens also won a Grammy for best jazz instrumental album.
CBC News will be updating a list of major winners throughout the evening:
With files from the Canadian Press
