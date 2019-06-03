David Lynch, Geena Davis, Wes Studi to be honoured at Governors Awards

The first Oscar winners of the season are already here.

Groundbreaking filmmaker David Lynch, Cherokee-American actor Wes Studi, director Lina Wertmüller and actor Geena Davis will all be receiving honorary Oscar statuettes at the Governors Awards in October, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences said Monday.

Davis will receive the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award for her work advocating for gender equality in media as the founder of a non-profit organization, the Geena Davis Institute on Gender in Media, and the female-focused Bentonville Film Festival.

The 63-year-old actually has won an Oscar before, for her supporting performance in The Accidental Tourist, and was also nominated for Thelma & Louise.

Geena Davis, shown here at the 2018 Share Her Journey Rally for Women in Film during the Toronto Film Festival, will receive the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award. (Chris Pizzello/Invision/Associated Press)

The three other honorary Oscars are intended to recognize individuals who have made significant contributions to the industry, but have not yet taken home Oscar gold.

Lynch, 73, is a four-time Oscar nominee for The Elephant Man. For that film, he was nominated for the prize now known as best adapted screenplay, as well as best director. His other nominations came for best director on Blue Velvet and Mulholland Dr.

Wes Studi is seen onstage at the Oscars in March 2018. (Chris Pizzello/Invision/Associated Press)

Studi, 71, has never received an Oscar nomination, but has been part of a number of Oscar-nominated and -winning films like Dances with Wolves, The Last of the Mohicans, The New World and Geronimo: An American Legend.

At 90, Wertmüller is perhaps unfairly the least famous of the recipients, but broke enormous ground for women in the industry when she became the first woman to get a best director nomination for the film Seven Beauties in 1976. She lost out to John G. Avildsen, who won for Rocky.

Only four other women have followed her in reciving a best director nomination: Jane Campion, Sofia Coppola, Kathryn Bigelow and Greta Gerwig. Bigelow is the only woman to have won.

90-year-old Lina Wertmüller was the first woman nominated for best director at the Academy Awards. (Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)

The film academy's Board of Governors voted on this year's recipients Saturday, months earlier than usual to accommodate the shortened awards calendar this year.

"These Governors Awards given by the Academy each year recognize individuals who have devoted themselves to a lifetime of artistic accomplishment and brought outstanding contributions to our industry, and beyond," film academy President John Bailey said in a statement.

The 11th annual ceremony will be held on Oct. 27, a month earlier than usual, at the Ray Dolby Ballroom in Hollywood just steps away from where the Oscars will take place on February 9, 2020.