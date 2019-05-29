Game of Thrones star Kit Harington checks into treatment facility for 'personal issues'

Game of Thrones star Kit Harington has checked into a wellness retreat to work on what his representative says are "personal issues."

A representative for Harington said Tuesday the British actor was utilizing a post-Game of Thrones break in his schedule to spend time at an undisclosed facility.

No additional details were released.

Harington played Jon Snow in HBO's widely popular fantasy series Game of Thrones, which ended after eight seasons this month.

The 32-year-old actor is married to fellow actor Rose Leslie, a former Game of Thrones co-star.

In recent months, he has opened up in media interviews and late-night talk show appearances about feeling intense stress and self-doubt during the final seasons of Game of Thrones and seeking out therapy.