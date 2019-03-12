Gordon Lightfoot film among world premieres set for Hot Docs festival
Film is among 16 newly announced titles for Hot Docs, which runs April 25-May 5
A film about Canadian singer-songwriter Gordon Lightfoot will make its world premiere at this year's Hot Docs Canadian International Documentary Festival.
Gordon Lightfoot: If You Could Read My Mind is from directors Joan Tosoni and Martha Kehoe.
It sees the Orillia, Ont., native revealing the inspiration behind his lyrics and longevity.
The film is among 16 newly announced titles for the Special Presentations program of Hot Docs, which runs from April 25 to May 5 in Toronto.
Other docs making their world premiere at the festival include Willie, about New Brunswick-born Hockey Hall of Famer Willie O'Ree, who was the first black player to skate in the NHL.
Laurence Mathieu-Leger directed the film, which looks at the athlete's "courage and resilience."
And Our Godfather by Mark Franchetti sees the family of a high-ranking Sicilian mob boss come out of hiding to tell "how he helped convict over 400 Mafiosi."
Other titles bound for the festival that aren't making their world premieres include Ask Dr. Ruth, Miles Davis: Birth of the Cool and Mystify: Michael Hutchence.
