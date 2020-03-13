Gordon Lightfoot is recovering after a fall at his home last week left him with a fractured wrist, forcing him to postpone some tour dates.

The singer-songwriter known for songs such as If You Could Read My Mind has been forced to reschedule a number of upcoming concert dates after undergoing emergency surgery at Sunnybrook Hospital in Toronto.

Victoria Lord, a representative for Lightfoot, said Monday it's expected he will take eight weeks to recover.

"He's doing just fine," she added.

"He's still rehearsing. They're still working with the band but he obviously can't play right now."

Gordon Lightfoot on crafting his greatest hits The National 10:29 Canadian music legend Gordon Lightfoot talks to Ian Hanomansing about his music, his legacy and some of the darker parts of his personal life during his five decades in the music business. 10:29

Most of the 82-year-old's postponed shows are in the United States, with some already rescheduled for early 2022.

A single show on Aug. 20 at Casino Rama in Orillia, Ont., has also been affected but not rescheduled yet.

Lightfoot's team is optimistic he will return to the stage early this fall, Lord said, noting that a Sept. 30 concert in Fredericton is still on the calendar.

They also anticipate he'll be back in shape for a three-night run to mark the reopening of Toronto's Massey Hall on Nov. 25 to 27.